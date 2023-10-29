A popular Italian restaurant in Leeds is up for sale for £119,950.

Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, located in Otley Road in Headingley, is up for sale on Rightmove, via agents by Ernest Wilson & Co Limited.

The advert said: “This is probably one of the best trading positions for a restaurant in all of the Leeds suburbs.

“This popular restaurant has been in the same hands for many years and achieves an impressive weekly turnover of £9,000 to £10,000 whilst maintaining equally impressive profit margins.”

Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, in Headingley, is up for sale for just under £120,000. Photo: James Hardisty

Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano is currently listed as open on Google and has an active website.

The restaurant serves a wide range of pizza and pasta dishes as well as classic Italian meat and fish dishes. It currently has 4.3 stars from 370 Google reviews.

The advert said: “The premises are held on lease and briefly comprise a superbly appointed restaurant and cocktail bar with comfortable waiting area leading through to the first dining area which is beautifully presented and second dining area which can be used For private parties, functions or as a regular dining area.

“Pot wash area with commercial kitchen off with super range of quality catering equipment. First floor WC’s and basement storage with two walk-in cold rooms.”