Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano Leeds: Popular Headingley restaurant serving pizza up for sale for £119,950

A popular Italian restaurant in Leeds is up for sale for £119,950.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, located in Otley Road in Headingley, is up for sale on Rightmove, via agents by Ernest Wilson & Co Limited.

The advert said: “This is probably one of the best trading positions for a restaurant in all of the Leeds suburbs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This popular restaurant has been in the same hands for many years and achieves an impressive weekly turnover of £9,000 to £10,000 whilst maintaining equally impressive profit margins.”

Most Popular
Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, in Headingley, is up for sale for just under £120,000. Photo: James HardistyGiorgio's Ristorante Italiano, in Headingley, is up for sale for just under £120,000. Photo: James Hardisty
Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, in Headingley, is up for sale for just under £120,000. Photo: James Hardisty

Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano is currently listed as open on Google and has an active website.

The restaurant serves a wide range of pizza and pasta dishes as well as classic Italian meat and fish dishes. It currently has 4.3 stars from 370 Google reviews.

The advert said: “The premises are held on lease and briefly comprise a superbly appointed restaurant and cocktail bar with comfortable waiting area leading through to the first dining area which is beautifully presented and second dining area which can be used For private parties, functions or as a regular dining area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Pot wash area with commercial kitchen off with super range of quality catering equipment. First floor WC’s and basement storage with two walk-in cold rooms.”

Find out more information via the Rightmove website.

Related topics:LeedsRightmoveHeadingley