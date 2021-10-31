Gusto Leeds review: A taste of authentic Italy in the city's Greek Street

Gusto Italian restaurant is a great place to visit in bustling Greek Street.

So since Gusto Leeds opened its doors in Greek Street in 2015 I’ve visited a number of times and it just doesn’t disappoint.

On a pretty cold, dull and dismal Saturday afternoon it was a relief to get inside the contemporary but cosy restaurant, with its fairy-lit olive trees, welcoming smells of classic Italian food and friendly staff.

Our reserved table was ready for us as soon as we arrived but should you arrive early, don’t fret - there’s a spacious separate bar area for you to sit and order a drink while you have a look at the menu.

The incredibly tasty vegan meatballs.

This is typical, traditional Italian food - pizza, pasta and risotto make up much of the menu.

The starter was a quick decision - I’d not tried the vegan meatballs before and had to give them a go as I was intrigued. I hope this is a staple on the menu now because it was divine. I’ll be perfectly honest, I’m still not entirely sure what they were made of - I’m thinking probably minced mushrooms among other things. What I am sure of is that they were gorgeous - lovely texture, bursting with flavour and covered in a tomato chilli sauce topped with micro basil.

My friend dived in with the mussels which comes with fresh bread in a white wine and cream sauce, which she said was the perfect starter.

My main was the rigatoni arrabbiata with tomato, chilli and fresh basil. The very best Italian food is simplicity itself and this was exactly that - just a handful of fresh ingredients but tasty and incredibly filling. Sometimes less really is more. I went all in for the full size portion but you can order a smaller starter size if you’re not that hungry.

Which brings me on to the fact the fresh baked garlic pizza bread we ordered to share as a side wasn’t strictly necessary given the generosity of the regular portions - but when something is smothered with butter and garlic it’s hard to say no. In my world there is simply no such thing as too much garlic but be warned - there’s enough on here to last an Italian village for a week.

My friend went for the bucatini carbonara with cream, pancetta, parsley and black pepper, which was apparently a tad indulgent but deliciously comforting.

It was all washed down with glasses of pinot grigio and merlot, bringing the bill to £57 for two.

All in all - molto bene.