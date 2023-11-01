A new dessert spot is opening in a Leeds shopping centre – and it’s bringing Taiwanese culture to the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meet Fresh, a popular Taiwanese dessert shop with more than 800 bases worldwide, will be opening up in the Merrion Centre in Leeds soon.

It has already made its mark in other UK cities such as Glasgow and London, but this is the dessert shop’s first venue in the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet Fresh will be serving a range of delicious treats including taro ball desserts, grass jelly delights, refreshing shaved ice and a variety of beverages.

Meet Fresh, a Taiwanese dessert shop, is due to open in the Merrion Centre soon. Photo: Merrion Centre/Google

Its directors Mr and Mrs Cheung said they are excited to show their passion for Taiwanese cuisine.

Mr Cheung added: “We are thrilled to introduce the authentic flavours of Taiwan to Yorkshire. At Meet Fresh, we aim to offer a true taste of Taiwan, where food and tradition come together in the most delightful way. We can’t wait to share our love for these wonderful desserts with the people of Leeds.”

There are plans to open Meet Fresh in other UK cities this November, including Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Newman, associate director for Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome Meet Fresh to the Merrion Centre family. The brands unique concept and delectable offerings will undoubtedly further enhance the diverse mix of culinary experiences available across the Arena Quarter.

“Dessert shops were relatively unknown on the UK high street up until about a decade ago and since then we have witnessed a boom, as the culture of consuming desserts at any time of day continues to evolve. Sweet tooth or not, the UK is a nation of dessert lovers and this is the perfect destination to indulge.

“Situated in a prime location in the heart of the city, amidst universities and an abundance of accommodation, their fresh, new looking store is set to be the perfect addition to our dynamic and ever expanding community.”