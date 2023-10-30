Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Blue Pavilion Leeds: First pictures inside new £3million Chinese restaurant in the Merrion Centre

A new luxury Chinese restaurant has opened in Leeds today.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:04 GMT

From the owners of Leeds-favourite Blue Sakura, Blue Pavilion is a new fine-dining restaurant which celebrates the essence of East Asian cuisine. It’s part of a £3million complex which fuses food and entertainment with its own karaoke venue, K-CUBE, which is already open.

As the restaurant opened to the public at noon, Blue Pavilion has released a sneak peak at the venue, with decor inspired by Chinese culture including blossom, lantern lights, and Chinese Zodiac statues.

Take a look inside...

We take a look inside Blue Pavilion as it opens to the public today

1. Blue Pavilion

We take a look inside Blue Pavilion as it opens to the public today Photo: Blue Pavilion

The impressive £3million venue is situated off Merrion Street, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street

2. Blue Pavilion

The impressive £3million venue is situated off Merrion Street, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street Photo: Blue Pavilion

The decor is inspired by Chinese culture

3. Blue Pavilion

The decor is inspired by Chinese culture Photo: Blue Pavilion

Blue Pavilion’s menu will include a number of set menus as well as an a la carte menu

4. Blue Pavilion

Blue Pavilion’s menu will include a number of set menus as well as an a la carte menu Photo: Blue Pavilion

Signature dishes include Dim Sum Platters, Peking Duck with Caviar, Japanese Shioyaki Wagyu Beef and Taiwanese Sanbei Chicken

5. Blue Pavilion

Signature dishes include Dim Sum Platters, Peking Duck with Caviar, Japanese Shioyaki Wagyu Beef and Taiwanese Sanbei Chicken Photo: Blue Pavilion

The site features a state-of-the-art adjoining karaoke venue, K-CUBE, where guests can enjoy post-dinner entertainment in a private and stylish setting

6. Blue Pavilion

The site features a state-of-the-art adjoining karaoke venue, K-CUBE, where guests can enjoy post-dinner entertainment in a private and stylish setting Photo: Blue Pavilion

