Blue Pavilion Leeds: First pictures inside new £3million Chinese restaurant in the Merrion Centre
A new luxury Chinese restaurant has opened in Leeds today.
From the owners of Leeds-favourite Blue Sakura, Blue Pavilion is a new fine-dining restaurant which celebrates the essence of East Asian cuisine. It’s part of a £3million complex which fuses food and entertainment with its own karaoke venue, K-CUBE, which is already open.
As the restaurant opened to the public at noon, Blue Pavilion has released a sneak peak at the venue, with decor inspired by Chinese culture including blossom, lantern lights, and Chinese Zodiac statues.
Take a look inside...
