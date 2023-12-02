One-stop venues now define the UK’s late-night sector - places you can drink, dine, dance and soak up live entertainment all at once.

And Neighbourhood was one of the first bars in Leeds to hop on that trend. The New York-inspired venue is a lively restaurant and bottomless brunch spot by day, morphing into a proper late-night party place by night.

Neighbourhood opened in 2017 after taking over the former Carluccio's site on Greek Street, which has since been pedestrianised and filled with outdoor seating.

I visited with friends who were up to stay for a girls’ weekend. It was a busy Saturday night in the run-up to Christmas, but Neighbourhood was pleasantly full when we walked in - crowded enough to generate an atmosphere but with enough space to dance freely.

Our reviewer tried Neighbourhood, a New-York inspired day-to-night restaurant and bar on Greek Street in Leeds (Photo by Google/National World)

Self-described as ‘grit meets glam’, the decor is a riot of colour and different textures, from black and white tiled flooring and orange leather booths to graffiti-laden walls and neon angel wings. With the extra addition of baubles and lashings of silver tinsel, it was deliciously over the top.

There’s every spirit you could want behind the bar, as well as a large collection of bespoke cocktails - including the ‘cookie dough mudslide’ and ‘key lime pie’. They sounded delightful, but it was the weekend before payday and the cocktails range from £11-15, so we opted to save money on spirits and mixers instead.

Our full bill - a Hendrick’s and slimline tonic, and a pint of Cruzcampo, two Sailor Jerrys and diet coke and a Ketel One vodka and diet coke - came to a very reasonable £31.

My last visit to Neighbourhood a couple of years ago was a little flat and pretentious - groups sitting on booths with expensive bottles judging everyone that walked past.

I was pleasantly surprised by how different this experience was. From the squealing hen party having the time of their lives to the lads cutting shapes on the dance floor, the atmosphere was electric.

The live saxophonist and drummer who accompanied the DJ added something different; my friend was so impressed by them that she tried to book them for her wedding. We danced for hours, had a real giggle and in true Leeds fashion made some new friends in the girls’ toilets.

We’ll certainly be back to try the bottomless brunch and daytime offering. And for a proper party without having to go to a club or ticketed event, Neighbourhood is the place to be.

Factfile

Address: Yorkshire House, 5 Greek Street, Leeds, LS1 5RW

Telephone: 0113 426 0598

Opening hours: Mon-Weds, closed; Thurs, noon-2am; Fri, noon-3am; Sat, 10am-3am; Sun, 10am-2am.

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10