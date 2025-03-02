Esis Bar and Grill Farsley: I visited the Leeds spot serving up Mediterranean classics in 'cool dads' hotspot
With the suburb now awash with popular eateries, choosing where to visit can prove difficult. There is a such rich variety of cuisines too.
And our visit came just days after the Leeds suburb of Farsley, popular with “cool dads”, was named among the hottest neighbourhoods in the UK by The Sunday Times.
Grumpy’s offers pizzas, Deeva serves up Indian dishes, Sabroso Street satisfies cravings for Mexican food - and I could go on.
It is a great dilemma to have, but a dilemma nonetheless.
Over time, I have managed to tick off most of Farsley’s restaurants. Esis Bar & Grill was among those I had yet to try out.
Prominently located on Town Street, Esis fits in perfectly from an aesthetic point of view with its stylish exterior.
I visited on a cold winter evening, but I imagine it bursts into life in summer.
There is outdoor seating aplenty with windows that open up to create an open-plan feel.
The interior lives up to the hype created by the exterior, with the design being slick but not overbearing.
Esis serves Mediterranean dishes, with the menu focusing on classic favourites. There are not pages and pages of options, but sometimes less is more.
Service was warm and friendly, with staff happy to accommodate us on a busy evening of trade.
Couples had swarmed for Valentine’s Day but staff appeared unfazed, offering the standard of service some restaurants could only provide on a quiet night.
The venue is intimate, but you do not feel crammed in or as if you are sitting on top of the people at the next table.
I opted for the chicken and chorizo paella, with the chargrilled meats served over saffron-infused rice.
Paella is a real favourite of mine and I was delighted to discover it was a dish Esis had mastered. The meats were cooked and seasoned to perfection, while the rice was bursting with flavour.
My partner opted for the Gyros and our eyes widened at the sight of the monstrous portion. The pitta was buried under an avalanche of meat and the chips were piled high.
It was an absolute treat, although could have been served with more tzatziki to match up with the mound of meat.
I washed my meal down with a pint of Pardal, a refreshing Czech lager, but Esis also serves offerings from the nearby Amity Brew Co on draught.
Fortunately, the monstrous portions did not have monstrous prices. The hearty paella set me back £16.95, while the Gyros was priced at £12.95, with £2 extra paid for halloumi.
We also had some garlic and rosemary potatoes to share, which added £4.25 to the bill. I can categorically say I have paid much more for much less elsewhere.
Service was quick and efficient and we were quite hungry, so didn’t actually spend too much time in the restaurant.
I wish I had lingered for another drink or maybe a dessert, as there is something undeniably charming about the place.
There is also something about which makes me think it may be at its best in the summer - a perfect excuse for a return visit.
Factfile
Address: 54 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5LD
Telephone: 0113 345 9706
Opening hours: https://www.esisbargrill.com/
Website: Monday-Thursday: 3-10pm, Friday and Saturday: 12pm-12am, Sunday: 12-10pm
Scores
Food: 8/10
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 8/10
Service: 8/10
Total: 8/10
