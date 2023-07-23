Among the establishments located in this lively pocket of Leeds is Sabroso Street, a Mexican eatery developed on the back of a successful street food venture. Operated by a husband-and-wife duo, Sabroso Street initially shared food on the road before the decision was made to step into the restaurant business. There is also a site based in Horsforth.

The Sabroso Street menu features all the classic hallmarks of Mexican cuisine – burritos, tacos, quesadillas and everything in between. Also on offer are a variety of nibbles and small plates, as well as Mexican loaded fries and burrito bowls. The venue itself is cosy without being crowded, offering plenty of space for customers to relax in while enjoying their meals.

It has a distinctive family-friendly feel, with its brightly-lit interior and subtly colourful decor. I attended with my guest on a quiet Sunday evening, with just a handful of families with us in the restaurant.

The Sabroso Street menu features all the classic hallmarks of Mexican cuisine. Image: Gary Longbottom

Feeling hungry after whetting our appetite with a drink at the nearby Saint Jude (which I would highly recommend), we opted for the sharing board. For £29.50, customers can choose two meats to go with a bowl of nachos, rice, eight small soft corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico salsa and sliced jalapenos.

We were also tempted by an item from the small plates menu – the chorizo stew, priced at £7.50. The sharing board was filling and generally tasty, without being spectacular, with some features standing out more than others.

One of the meats we opted for was the barbacoa beef, which was beautifully tender and something we ended up fighting over with our spoons. The shredded Mexican chicken was inoffensive but slightly too plain for my taste.

The nachos were as enjoyable as nachos always are, especially when slathered in guacamole and sour cream. The pico salsa was not used as heavily, as it leaned a little too on the watery side.

The chorizo stew was tasty, although I would have liked them to have been slightly more generous with the chorizo. Overall though, it was more than satisfactory and a hearty feed for what I thought was a decent price.

Sabroso Street’s drinks were a highlight of the trip. El Calavera is a fruity and light pale ale the restaurant has teamed up with Horsforth Brewery to develop. It is the perfect accompaniment to the food and there are plenty of other options if beer is not for you.

Although I have just been talking about the booze on offer, it is certainly a restaurant I would recommend to families with children. The atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, something helped by the warm and welcoming staff.

Farsley Town Street is brimming with attractive options for a drink and a bite to eat, so there is competition for Sabroso Street. However, as far as family-friendly restaurants in the area go, I don’t think there are many where you will receive a warmer welcome and a heartier meal.

Factfile

Address: 10 Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5LD

Telephone: 0113 345 0165

Opening hours: Mon, closed; Tue-Thurs, noon-10pm; Fri-Sat, noon-11pm; Sun, noon-10pm.

Scores

Food: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10