Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Based on the bustling Farsley Town Street and homed in a converted church, it is a West Leeds institution worthy of acclaim. Perhaps unsurprisingly considering it is a converted church, the venue itself is beautifully elegant.

Debonair and effortless without the feeling of intimidating exclusivity, it is just a lovely place to have a meal in. Upon entering, staff offer a warm welcome before showing you to your table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staff members were more than happy to field questions regarding menu options, even on a busy Friday night when some hastiness could have been forgiven.

Deeva is based in a converted church in Farsley. Image: Tony Johnson

After gorging on a mountain of poppadoms and a fair few spoonfuls of mango chutney, it was time for the main event. I opted for the chicken tikka dopiaza, a classic Indian dish that is a favourite of mine.

Ordering your ‘go-to’ can prove risky as after years of scoffing one particular dish, you come to recognise a good version of it. Deeva’s dopiaza was absolutely stunning.

Spiced to absolute perfection, the onion was prominent without being overbearing. Washed down with an alcohol-free Peroni (a solid Dry January option), it was a real treat of a dish. I also opted for a keema naan, which was beautifully meaty without being too stodgy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My partner also went down the chicken tikka route but instead plucked for a karahi. We are quite partial to a meal out at an Indian restaurant, therefore it was high praise indeed when she insisted it was up there with the tastiest curries she had ever sampled.

There's a lot to love about Farsley, our reviewer writes (Photo by Tony Johnson)

The rich tomato base was tastefully built on with a range of fragrant ingredients, all of which were beautifully balanced. Both curries provided some much needed Indian heat in the midst of a bleak English winter.

Deeva’s location is ideal too, in a vibrant area surrounded by pubs, bars and even a brewery. For a night out away from the city centre, a curry at Deeva before a tour of Farsley’s watering holes is definitely something to consider.

It is also not a night out that would break the bank with the cost of living crisis still being, to be frank, a massive pain. The curries came at a cost of £11.95, a reasonable price especially when the generous nature of the portions is taken into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge keema naan was priced at £4.95, while a portion of pilau rice was £3.50. Also, just a bit of advice – you’ll be fine with one portion of rice between too.

Service was impeccable throughout, with staff genuinely pleasant and seemingly relaxed in spite of the influx of customers in the Friday teatime rush.

I also thought it was noteworthy how inclusive the menu was. There was a generous range of halal, vegetarian and vegan options, all of which looked incredibly tempting.

There is a lot to like about Farsley these days and for me, Deeva is one of its star attractions.

Factfile

Address: 58 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5LD

Telephone: 0113 236 0947

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours: Sunday: 5–10:30pm, Monday: 5–10:30 pm, Tuesday: 5–10:30 pm, Wednesday: 5–10:30 pm, Thursday: 5–10:30 pm, Friday: 5–11 pm, Saturday: 5–11 pm

Website: N/A

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10