A Leeds craft brewery has announced the return of its popular festival set to take place this July.

AmityFest, a beer, food and live music festival by Amity Brew Co, will be taking place at Sunny Bank Mills, in Farsley, from July 5 to 7.

Last year, the three-day festival attracted more than 3,000 visitors but plans are in place to make this year’s event bigger than ever before.

There will be be a large beer tent for adults holding many different breweries showcasing a range of vibrant and refreshing beers. The breweries include Kirkstall Brewery, Sierra Nevada, Northern Monk and more.

Amity Brew Co has announced the return of AmityFest, a family-friendly beer and food festival set to take place at Sunny Bank Mills in July. Photo: Amity Brew Co | Amity Brew Co

The festival will also have gin from John Roberts and cider from Nightingales plus street food trucks from Farsley Fire And Smoke, Little Bao Boy and Homeboy Pizza Co. To top it off, there will be live music and DJs all weekend.

Bosses behind Amity Brew Co said the company prides itself on being family-friendly and as parents themselves, the founders were very keen to ensure families felt included. This year, the brewery is partnering with the Principle Trust Children's Charity, a Skipton-base charity providing free respite care to children who are underprivileged, and are dedicating the last day of the festival (Sunday, July 7) to a family-friendly fun day.

There will be activities including free face painting, a bouncy castle, outdoor games and crafts hosted by the charity.

Rich Degnan, director of Amity Brew Co, said: “We wanted to partner with a charity that added value to our festival offering but also supported children in the local area.

“From our baby change filled with free products to our easy parking and access, we pride ourselves on being a place to come with kids and feel welcomed. We can’t wait for the family day to show our customers a brilliant time.”

Mike Davies MBE, charity founder and chairman, said: “We're thrilled to partner with Amity Brew Co for the craft beer festival that brings delight to children in West Leeds.

“We’ll be collecting donations on the day and have a raffle filled with local prizes. The Trust’s 100 per cent donation policy means that every penny raised will fund respite holidays for dozens of needy children and their families.”