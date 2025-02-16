Farsley: Leeds neighbourhood popular with 'cool dads' is one of UK's hottest postcodes says The Sunday Times

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 17:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds suburb popular with “cool dads” has been counted among the hottest neighbourhoods in the UK by The Sunday Times.

In a feature for the weekly newspaper’s Style magazine, experts have described Farsley as one of the coolest postcodes in the country.

Amity Brew Co was praised in The Sunday Times guide to the coolest postcodes in the UK, arguing that “the terrace is the place to hang out on a sunny day with a pint of Waterpistol Juicy Pale Ale”.Amity Brew Co was praised in The Sunday Times guide to the coolest postcodes in the UK, arguing that “the terrace is the place to hang out on a sunny day with a pint of Waterpistol Juicy Pale Ale”.
Amity Brew Co was praised in The Sunday Times guide to the coolest postcodes in the UK, arguing that “the terrace is the place to hang out on a sunny day with a pint of Waterpistol Juicy Pale Ale”. | Tony Johnson

The guide explains that the village has “all the cultural catnip that hipster dads can’t get enough of”, as it celebrates a village microbrewery, a restaurant and a live music venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the feature, a standout spot is Amity Brew Co, insisting that “the terrace is the place to hang out on a sunny day with a pint of Waterpistol Juicy Pale Ale”.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

It also praises eatery The Mill Kitchen, while recommending performance venue Old Woollen for its diverse range of events.

Popular Indian restaurant Deeva is also singled out for its “piles of poppadoms and perfectly spiced dishes”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farsley’s inclusion in the list places it alongside other notable neighbourhoods including Hoole in Chester, Hull in East Yorkshire, and Newport in Pembrokeshire.

The guide adds that the suburb is “the happiest place in Leeds”. It is not the first time that Farsley has earned that title, as YEP readers have previously selected it as the best place to live.

In 2023, the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was given a tour of the village’s historic mill complex Sunny Bank Mills.

His colleague, the ex-MP Stuart Andrew, said after the visit that Mr Sunak was “impressed beyond expectations” and that he “could have spent the whole day” at the mills.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice