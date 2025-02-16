Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds suburb popular with “cool dads” has been counted among the hottest neighbourhoods in the UK by The Sunday Times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a feature for the weekly newspaper’s Style magazine, experts have described Farsley as one of the coolest postcodes in the country.

Amity Brew Co was praised in The Sunday Times guide to the coolest postcodes in the UK, arguing that “the terrace is the place to hang out on a sunny day with a pint of Waterpistol Juicy Pale Ale”. | Tony Johnson

The guide explains that the village has “all the cultural catnip that hipster dads can’t get enough of”, as it celebrates a village microbrewery, a restaurant and a live music venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the feature, a standout spot is Amity Brew Co, insisting that “the terrace is the place to hang out on a sunny day with a pint of Waterpistol Juicy Pale Ale”.

It also praises eatery The Mill Kitchen, while recommending performance venue Old Woollen for its diverse range of events.

Popular Indian restaurant Deeva is also singled out for its “piles of poppadoms and perfectly spiced dishes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farsley’s inclusion in the list places it alongside other notable neighbourhoods including Hoole in Chester, Hull in East Yorkshire, and Newport in Pembrokeshire.

The guide adds that the suburb is “the happiest place in Leeds”. It is not the first time that Farsley has earned that title, as YEP readers have previously selected it as the best place to live.

In 2023, the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was given a tour of the village’s historic mill complex Sunny Bank Mills.

His colleague, the ex-MP Stuart Andrew, said after the visit that Mr Sunak was “impressed beyond expectations” and that he “could have spent the whole day” at the mills.