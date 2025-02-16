Farsley: Leeds neighbourhood popular with 'cool dads' is one of UK's hottest postcodes says The Sunday Times
In a feature for the weekly newspaper’s Style magazine, experts have described Farsley as one of the coolest postcodes in the country.
The guide explains that the village has “all the cultural catnip that hipster dads can’t get enough of”, as it celebrates a village microbrewery, a restaurant and a live music venue.
According to the feature, a standout spot is Amity Brew Co, insisting that “the terrace is the place to hang out on a sunny day with a pint of Waterpistol Juicy Pale Ale”.
It also praises eatery The Mill Kitchen, while recommending performance venue Old Woollen for its diverse range of events.
Popular Indian restaurant Deeva is also singled out for its “piles of poppadoms and perfectly spiced dishes”.
Farsley’s inclusion in the list places it alongside other notable neighbourhoods including Hoole in Chester, Hull in East Yorkshire, and Newport in Pembrokeshire.
The guide adds that the suburb is “the happiest place in Leeds”. It is not the first time that Farsley has earned that title, as YEP readers have previously selected it as the best place to live.
In 2023, the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was given a tour of the village’s historic mill complex Sunny Bank Mills.
His colleague, the ex-MP Stuart Andrew, said after the visit that Mr Sunak was “impressed beyond expectations” and that he “could have spent the whole day” at the mills.
