The 17 top Leeds primary schools for curriculum excellence as rated by Ofsted in 2025

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 28th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These are the top Leeds primary schools for curriculum excellence in 2025 so far according to Ofsted.

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating over two dozen as Outstanding but which rank the best for curriculum.

Schools are graded by the regulator across a number of sub-categories, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Here are the top 17 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored a Good or Outstanding for their curriculum during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far...

Carr Manor Community School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for quality of education.

1. Carr Manor Community School

Carr Manor Community School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for quality of education. | YPN Stock

Greenmount Primary School, located in Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for quality of education.

2. Greenmount Primary School

Greenmount Primary School, located in Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for quality of education. | Gary Longbottom

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located in Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for quality of education.

3. St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located in Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for quality of education. | Simon Hulme

Gledhow Primary School, located in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for quality of education.

4. Gledhow Primary School

Gledhow Primary School, located in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for quality of education. | Gledhow PS/Google

Greenhill Primary School, located in Gamble Hill Drive, Pudsey, was rated Good for quality of education.

5. Greenhill Primary School

Greenhill Primary School, located in Gamble Hill Drive, Pudsey, was rated Good for quality of education. | Simon Hulme

Bramhope Primary School, located in Breary Rise, Bramhope, was rated Outstanding for quality of education.

6. Bramhope Primary School

Bramhope Primary School, located in Breary Rise, Bramhope, was rated Outstanding for quality of education. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

