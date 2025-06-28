The 17 top Leeds primary schools for curriculum excellence as rated by Ofsted in 2025

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating over two dozen as Outstanding but which rank the best for curriculum.

Schools are graded by the regulator across a number of sub-categories, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Here are the top 17 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored a Good or Outstanding for their curriculum during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far...

1 . Carr Manor Community School Carr Manor Community School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for quality of education. | YPN Stock Photo Sales

2 . Greenmount Primary School Greenmount Primary School, located in Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for quality of education. | Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

3 . St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located in Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for quality of education. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Gledhow Primary School Gledhow Primary School, located in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for quality of education. | Gledhow PS/Google Photo Sales

5 . Greenhill Primary School Greenhill Primary School, located in Gamble Hill Drive, Pudsey, was rated Good for quality of education. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales