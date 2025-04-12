The 13 top Leeds primary schools rated for curriculum performance by Ofsted in 2025 as pupil places allocated

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

These are the top Leeds primary schools for curriculum performance in 2025 so far.

Leeds has a host of brilliant primary schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating over two dozen as Outstanding but which rank the best for curriculum performance.

Schools are graded by the regulator across a number of sub-categories, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

From Wednesday (April 16), parents and guardians across Leeds will find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred school.

Here are the 13 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who have scored a Good or an Outstanding rating for quality of education during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Carr Manor Community School, located on Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for quality of education.

1. Carr Manor Community School

Carr Manor Community School, located on Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for quality of education. | YPN Stock

Greenmount Primary School, located on Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for quality of education.

2. Greenmount Primary School

Greenmount Primary School, located on Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for quality of education. | Gary Longbottom

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for quality of education.

3. St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for quality of education. | Google

Gledhow Primary School, located on Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for quality of education.

4. Gledhow Primary School

Gledhow Primary School, located on Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for quality of education. | Gledhow PS/Google

Greenhill Primary School, located on Gamble Hill Drive, Pudsey, was rated Good for quality of education.

5. Greenhill Primary School

Greenhill Primary School, located on Gamble Hill Drive, Pudsey, was rated Good for quality of education. | Google

The Stephen Longfellow Academy, located on Global Avenue, Beeston, was rated Good for quality of education.

6. The Stephen Longfellow Academy

The Stephen Longfellow Academy, located on Global Avenue, Beeston, was rated Good for quality of education. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

