Schools are graded by the regulator across a number of sub-categories , including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes , personal development and leadership and management.

From Wednesday (April 16), parents and guardians across Leeds will find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred school .

Here are the 13 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who have scored a Good or an Outstanding rating for quality of education during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...