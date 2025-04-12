Leeds has a host of brilliant primary schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating over two dozen as Outstanding but which rank the best for curriculum performance.
Schools are graded by the regulator across a number of sub-categories, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
From Wednesday (April 16), parents and guardians across Leeds will find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred school.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are the 13 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who have scored a Good or an Outstanding rating for quality of education during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.