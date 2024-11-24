While schools have typically been evaluated based on their Ofsted rating, this all changed in September as single headline grades for schools was scrapped with “immediate effect”.

This academic year, parents will instead see four grades across each of the following sub-categories: Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Since this change was implemented, 14 primary and secondary schools across Leeds have been inspected by Ofsted.

Here are the 15 Leeds schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, with Good or Outstanding pupil behaviour since the new inspection system came into force in September.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . The Morley Academy The Morley Academy, located on Fountain Street, Morley, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | NW Photo Sales

2 . St Mary’s CofE Primary Academy St Mary’s CofE Primary Academy, located on Church Street, Hunslet, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Meanwood CofE Primary School Meanwood CofE Primary School, located on Green Road, Meanwood, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Lower Wortley Primary School Lower Wortley Primary School, located on Lower Wortley Road, Leeds, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Google Photo Sales

5 . St Chad's CofE Primary School St Chad's CofE Primary School, located on Northolme Avenue, West Park, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Ebor Gardens Primary Academy Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located in Rigton Drive, Leeds, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | Google Photo Sales