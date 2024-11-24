While schools have typically been evaluated based on their Ofsted rating, this all changed in September as single headline grades for schools was scrapped with “immediate effect”.
This academic year, parents will instead see four grades across each of the following sub-categories: Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
Since this change was implemented, 14 primary and secondary schools across Leeds have been inspected by Ofsted.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are the 15 Leeds schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, with Good or Outstanding pupil behaviour since the new inspection system came into force in September.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.