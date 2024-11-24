All 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools with Good or Outstanding behaviour according to Ofsted

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT

A number of Leeds schools have been praised for pupil behaviour in recent months.

While schools have typically been evaluated based on their Ofsted rating, this all changed in September as single headline grades for schools was scrapped with “immediate effect”.

This academic year, parents will instead see four grades across each of the following sub-categories: Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Since this change was implemented, 14 primary and secondary schools across Leeds have been inspected by Ofsted.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are the 15 Leeds schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, with Good or Outstanding pupil behaviour since the new inspection system came into force in September.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

The Morley Academy, located on Fountain Street, Morley, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes.

1. The Morley Academy

The Morley Academy, located on Fountain Street, Morley, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | NW

Photo Sales
St Mary’s CofE Primary Academy, located on Church Street, Hunslet, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

2. St Mary’s CofE Primary Academy

St Mary’s CofE Primary Academy, located on Church Street, Hunslet, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Google

Photo Sales
Meanwood CofE Primary School, located on Green Road, Meanwood, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

3. Meanwood CofE Primary School

Meanwood CofE Primary School, located on Green Road, Meanwood, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Google

Photo Sales
Lower Wortley Primary School, located on Lower Wortley Road, Leeds, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

4. Lower Wortley Primary School

Lower Wortley Primary School, located on Lower Wortley Road, Leeds, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Google

Photo Sales
St Chad's CofE Primary School, located on Northolme Avenue, West Park, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

5. St Chad's CofE Primary School

St Chad's CofE Primary School, located on Northolme Avenue, West Park, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Google

Photo Sales
Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located in Rigton Drive, Leeds, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes.

6. Ebor Gardens Primary Academy

Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located in Rigton Drive, Leeds, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsOfstedSchools
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice