The 10 top-performing Leeds primary schools ranked by pupil performance in 2024 as allocation day approaches

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

A new report has ranked the top-performing primary schools in Leeds based on pupil performance.

The School Report, created by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors, analysed government performance data from the last academic year to determine the highest-achieving primary schools in Leeds.

Methodology for the rankings was based on the percentage of primary schools pupils meeting the expected standard for the 2023/2024 school year.

After submitting the daunting application in September, parents and guardians are due to find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred school on April 16 next month.

Here are the 10 top-performing Leeds primary schools in 2023/24 ranked by pupil performance. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1. Shadwell Primary School

Shadwell Primary School, located on Main Street, Shadwell, has 90% of pupils meeting the expected standard. | Gary Longbottom

2. Harewood CofE Primary School

Harewood CofE Primary School, located on Harrogate Road, Harewood, has 90% of pupils meeting the expected standard. | Google

3. Roundhay School

Roundhay School, located on Old Park Road, Roundhay, has 88% of pupils meeting the expected standard. | Tony Johnson

4. St Philip's Catholic Primary School

St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, located on St. Philips Avenue, Middleton, has 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. | Google

5. Horsforth Featherbank Primary School

Horsforth Featherbank Primary School, located on Featherbank Avenue, Horsforth, has 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. | Gary Longbottom

6. Wigton Moor Primary School

Wigton Moor Primary School, located on Barfield Crescent, Alwoodley, has 85% of pupils meeting the expected standard. | National World

