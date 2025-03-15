The School Report, created by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors, analysed government performance data from the last academic year to determine the highest-achieving primary schools in Leeds.

Methodology for the rankings was based on the percentage of primary schools pupils meeting the expected standard for the 2023/2024 school year.

After submitting the daunting application in September, parents and guardians are due to find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred school on April 16 next month.

Here are the 10 top-performing Leeds primary schools in 2023/24 ranked by pupil performance. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Shadwell Primary School, located on Main Street, Shadwell, has 90% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

Harewood CofE Primary School, located on Harrogate Road, Harewood, has 90% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

Roundhay School, located on Old Park Road, Roundhay, has 88% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

St Philip's Catholic Primary School, located on St. Philips Avenue, Middleton, has 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

Horsforth Featherbank Primary School, located on Featherbank Avenue, Horsforth, has 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard.