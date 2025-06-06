The 15 top-performing Leeds sixth forms and colleges ranked by A Level results in 2024

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These are the best schools and colleges in Leeds ranked by their A Level results in 2024.

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools and colleges but which schools rank the best academically?

Well according to Government data for the 2024 academic year, the following schools and colleges rank the best according to their percentage of pupils achieving AAB or higher in their A Level results - including at least two facilitating subjects.

Facilitating A levels are ones that are commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They are: biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages.

Here are the 15 top-performing sixth forms and colleges in Leeds ranked by their 2024 A Level results...

Allerton High School, located in King Lane, Alwoodley, has 36.40% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.

1. Allerton High School

Allerton High School, located in King Lane, Alwoodley, has 36.40% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. | National World

The Grammar School at Leeds, located in Harrogate Road, Alwoodley, has 33.30% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.

2. The Grammar School at Leeds

The Grammar School at Leeds, located in Harrogate Road, Alwoodley, has 33.30% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. | Submit

Horsforth School & Sixth Form, located in Lee Lane East, Horsforth, has 28.60% of pupils achieving AAB or higher

3. Horsforth School

Horsforth School & Sixth Form, located in Lee Lane East, Horsforth, has 28.60% of pupils achieving AAB or higher | Google

Ralph Thoresby School, located in Holtdale Approach, Horsforth, has 26.70% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.

4. Ralph Thoresby School

Ralph Thoresby School, located in Holtdale Approach, Horsforth, has 26.70% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. | Google

University Technical College Leeds, located in Sayner Road, has 26.70% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.

5. University Technical College Leeds

University Technical College Leeds, located in Sayner Road, has 26.70% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. | Simon Hulme

St. Mary's Menston RC Voluntary Academy, located in Bradford Road, Menston, has 26.00% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.

6. St Mary's Menston RC Voluntary Academy

St. Mary's Menston RC Voluntary Academy, located in Bradford Road, Menston, has 26.00% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. | Tony Johnson

