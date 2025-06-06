Leeds has a host of brilliant schools and colleges but which schools rank the best academically?
Well according to Government data for the 2024 academic year, the following schools and colleges rank the best according to their percentage of pupils achieving AAB or higher in their A Level results - including at least two facilitating subjects.
Facilitating A levels are ones that are commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They are: biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are the 15 top-performing sixth forms and colleges in Leeds ranked by their 2024 A Level results...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.