Leeds has a host of brilliant schools and colleges but which schools rank the best academically?

Well according to Government data for the 2024 academic year, the following schools and colleges rank the best according to their percentage of pupils achieving AAB or higher in their A Level results - including at least two facilitating subjects.

Facilitating A levels are ones that are commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They are: biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages.

Here are the 15 top-performing sixth forms and colleges in Leeds ranked by their 2024 A Level results...

1 . Allerton High School Allerton High School, located in King Lane, Alwoodley, has 36.40% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.

2 . The Grammar School at Leeds The Grammar School at Leeds, located in Harrogate Road, Alwoodley, has 33.30% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.

3 . Horsforth School Horsforth School & Sixth Form, located in Lee Lane East, Horsforth, has 28.60% of pupils achieving AAB or higher

4 . Ralph Thoresby School Ralph Thoresby School, located in Holtdale Approach, Horsforth, has 26.70% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.

5 . University Technical College Leeds University Technical College Leeds, located in Sayner Road, has 26.70% of pupils achieving AAB or higher.