The 21 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated by Ofsted in June and July 2024

Alex Grant
Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

A number of schools in Leeds have been inspected by Ofsted in recent months.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

So far in 2024, we have seen renewed Outstandings for Beecroft Primary and Roundhay School, meanwhile Queensway Primary were said to be "making progress" in their bid to overturn a previous Inadequate rating.

Inspectors were kept busy across June and July as almost two dozen primary and secondary schools were inspected within an eight week period.

These inspections included Colton Primary School who joined the list of Leeds schools rated Outstanding in 2024.

Here are the 21 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated by Ofsted across June and July. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1. Hunslet Moor Primary School - Good

Hunslet Moor Primary School, located on Fairford Avenue, Leeds, was rated Good in June 2024.

1. Hunslet Moor Primary School - Good

Hunslet Moor Primary School, located on Fairford Avenue, Leeds, was rated Good in June 2024. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Shakespeare Primary School - Good

Shakespeare Primary School, located on Lincoln Road, Leeds, was rated Good in June 2024.

2. Shakespeare Primary School - Good

Shakespeare Primary School, located on Lincoln Road, Leeds, was rated Good in June 2024. | Google

3. Chapel Allerton Primary School - Good

Chapel Allerton Primary School, located on Harrogate Road, Leeds, was rated Good in June 2024.

3. Chapel Allerton Primary School - Good

Chapel Allerton Primary School, located on Harrogate Road, Leeds, was rated Good in June 2024. | Steve Riding

4. Dixons Unity Academy - Good

Dixons Unity Academy, located in Whingate Road, Leeds, was rated Good in July 2024.

4. Dixons Unity Academy - Good

Dixons Unity Academy, located in Whingate Road, Leeds, was rated Good in July 2024. | Tony Johnson

5. St Augustine's Catholic Primary School - Good

St Augustine's Catholic Primary School, located on St Wilfrid's Circus, Harehills, was rated Good in June 2024.

5. St Augustine's Catholic Primary School - Good

St Augustine's Catholic Primary School, located on St Wilfrid's Circus, Harehills, was rated Good in June 2024. | Google

6. Cottingley Primary Academy - Good

Cottingley Primary Academy, located on Dulverton Grove, Leeds, was rated Good in July 2024.

6. Cottingley Primary Academy - Good

Cottingley Primary Academy, located on Dulverton Grove, Leeds, was rated Good in July 2024. | Google

