Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.
So far in 2024, we have seen renewed Outstandings for Beecroft Primary and Roundhay School, meanwhile Queensway Primary were said to be "making progress" in their bid to overturn a previous Inadequate rating.
Inspectors were kept busy across June and July as almost two dozen primary and secondary schools were inspected within an eight week period.
These inspections included Colton Primary School who joined the list of Leeds schools rated Outstanding in 2024.
Here are the 21 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated by Ofsted across June and July. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...