Queensway Primary School, located in Coppice Wood Avenue, Yeadon, was downgraded from Good to Inadequate after an inspection in June 2022, when Ofsted inspectors described educational experiences at the school as “unacceptably varied”.

The school was later put at risk of closure in September 2022, after Leeds City Council raised concerns over a shortage of school-aged pupils in the surrounding area. However, a furious opposition from parents and governors at the school later forced a u-turn on the plans.

In its recent monitoring visit, Ofsted inspectors praised the school's leadership for the continued progress made.

The education watchdog said: "You have continued to prioritise the development of the school’s curriculum. While the curriculum for reading, writing and mathematics has been established for some time, you recognise that, until this year, the curriculum for the foundation subjects had been less well implemented.

"Having established a consistent approach to the teaching of phonics, you have worked with staff to further develop pupils’ love of reading across the school."

Inspectors noted that school leaders intend to fully assess the impact of the new curriculum at the end of term.

They said: "The school recognises that there has been an increase in the proportion of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school has put in place processes to identify pupils’ needs at an early stage.

"The opening of the Rainbow Room has further enhanced the school’s provision for pupils with SEND."

Leaders, with the support of Leeds City Council, have taken pragmatic decisions to ensure that improvements are made in an logical and sustainable way.

Inspectors added: "Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as having serious weaknesses."

Headteacher Mark Duce, said: "Everyone at Queensway continues to work incredibly hard to provide our children with the education they deserve and the recent Ofsted monitoring inspection acknowledges the improvement we continue to make.

"It rightly identifies the progress we have made regarding our wider curriculum offer and the extra provision we have put in place for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) - a provision that most mainstream schools do not have.