Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Over a dozen primary and secondary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more continuing to join the list with each passing week.

A handful of schools were even left celebrating after receiving that coveted Outstanding accreditation.

Here are the 18 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . St Peter's CofE Primary School - Outstanding St Peter's CofE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024.

2 . Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Good Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024.

3 . Brodetsky Primary School - Good Brodetsky Primary School, located in Henry Cohen Campus, Wentworth Avenue, Leeds, was rated Good in January 2024.

4 . Westgate Primary School - Good Westgate Primary School, located in Scarborough Road, Otley, was rated Good in January 2024.

5 . Summerfield Primary School - Good Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024.