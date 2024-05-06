Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.
Here are the 18 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...
1. St Peter's CofE Primary School - Outstanding
St Peter’s CofE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Good
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Wilmer Ferrreira/Google
3. Brodetsky Primary School - Good
Brodetsky Primary School, located in Henry Cohen Campus, Wentworth Avenue, Leeds, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google
4. Westgate Primary School - Good
Westgate Primary School, located in Scarborough Road, Otley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google
5. Summerfield Primary School - Good
Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google
6. Beecroft Primary School - Outstanding
Beecroft Primary School, located in Eden Way, Kirkstall, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.