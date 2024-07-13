All 12 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far

By Alex Grant

Published 13th Jul 2024

Ofsted has been busy rating secondary schools across Leeds.

The education watchdog is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Over a dozen primary schools across Leeds have been inspected in 2024 so far with more and more secondary schools continuing to join the list with each passing week.

In fact so far in 2024, as many as 13 primary and secondary schools have been rated Outstanding by inspectors.

So without any further ado, here are the 12 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in February 2024.

1. Roundhay School - Outstanding

Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in February 2024. | Tony Johnson

Co-op Academy Priesthorpe, located on Priesthorpe Lane, Farsley, was rated Good in March 2024.

2. Co-op Academy Priesthorpe - Good

Co-op Academy Priesthorpe, located on Priesthorpe Lane, Farsley, was rated Good in March 2024. | Dave A/Google

Bishop Young CoE Academy, located on Bishops Way, Seacroft, was rated Good in May 2024.

3. Bishop Young CoE Academy - Good

Bishop Young CoE Academy, located on Bishops Way, Seacroft, was rated Good in May 2024. | Google

Pudsey Grammar School, located on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey, was rated Good in May 2024.

4. Pudsey Grammar School - Good

Pudsey Grammar School, located on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey, was rated Good in May 2024. | Gary Longbottom

Leeds Jewish Free School, located on Henry Cohen Campus, Wentworth Avenue, was rated Good in May 2024.

5. Leeds Jewish Free School - Good

Leeds Jewish Free School, located on Henry Cohen Campus, Wentworth Avenue, was rated Good in May 2024. | Google

Oulton Academy, located in Pennington Lane, Oulton, was rated Outstanding in May 2024.

6. Oulton Academy - Outstanding

Oulton Academy, located in Pennington Lane, Oulton, was rated Outstanding in May 2024. | Submit

