Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted inspectors have hailed the performance of a Leeds primary school where “anything is possible.”

Colton Primary School, located on School Lane, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It is a second consecutive Outstanding grade for the school, which previously received top marks during an inspection in October 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colton Primary School, located on School Lane, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories. | Red Kite Learning Trust

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog said: “This is a school where anything is possible. Pupils at Colton say they feel respected, valued and safe. The school has very high aspirations for the achievement of all its pupils.

“The ‘Colton code’ runs through the school. Relationships between adults and pupils are rooted in mutual respect. The conduct and behaviour of pupils are exemplary.”

Staff at Colton ensure all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “achieve exceptionally well”, both academically and in their personal development.

Leaders are described as “relentless” in ensuring pupils make the most of their time in school and promote the importance of good attendance at every turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “The curriculum is exceptionally ambitious. Leaders have ensured that every staff member shares a commitment to help every pupil realise their full potential. Across the curriculum, leaders have detailed clearly what pupils need to know and be able to do.

“The highly consistent implementation of the curriculum allows all pupils, particularly those with SEND, to build deep stores of knowledge over time.”

Inspectors also praised Colton’s ‘Curriculum for Life’, saying that it “ensures pupils build character and develop a deep understanding of difference.”

They also mention the many opportunities offered that “helps to ensure pupils develop a wide range of talents and interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher at Colton Primary School, Mrs Caroline Johnson said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this report and our Outstanding result.