Beecroft Primary: Ofsted hails Leeds school rated Outstanding for fourth time in a row
A Leeds primary school has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted for the fourth time in a row.
Beecroft Primary School, located in Eden Way, Kirkstall, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
It is a fourth straight Ofsted Outstanding for the school, where all pupils receive an education which provides them with the "best possible start in life", after previously receiving top marks in 2007, 2010 and 2011.
The report said: "Pupils make exceptional progress through the curriculum. Pupils rapidly learn to read and develop an expansive vocabulary. They develop an excellent understanding of how their knowledge can be applied across different subjects.
"Pupils are extremely well behaved, polite and well mannered. Pupils have an appetite for learning. They have a real pride in their school and have opportunities to lead and support others."
The school has developed a curriculum that has the "highest ambitions for pupils" and is constantly refined and improved.
Leaders use an evidence-based ‘five-a-day’ approach to teaching and learning, while pupils are assessed during learning activities.
Inspectors added: "Leaders are determined that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are included and participate in all aspects of the curriculum and wider school life.
"Teachers are well trained and knowledgeable about the range of subjects they teach. Teachers skilfully provide opportunities for pupils to apply learning across a range of subjects."
Pupils benefit from an outstanding programme of personal development at the school and have access to a wealth of extra curricular activities.
June Turner, headteacher at Beecroft primary for 29 years, dedicated the success to her strong leadership team - all of whom have committed no less than 10 years themselves.
She said: "It is our team passion and commitment to Beecroft - staff, pupils, governors and parents - that has made it so special. We are a very strong community and very proud to have made Beecroft the very best of schools in everything.
"Pupil voice matters at Beecroft and the fact that pupils lead and support others and are fully involved in running the school contributes hugely to the outstanding personal development judgement."