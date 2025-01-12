15 Leeds nurseries and preschools were rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023, and the city’s nurseries went one better this time round.
Among those rated, was the award-winning 22 Street Lane Nursery in Roundhay and Little Owls Bramley, which maintained its high standards despite an uncertain future.
Nurseries are graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
So as we look back at 2024, here are the 16 Leeds nurseries and preschools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding for either behaviour and attitudes or personal development during full Ofsted inspections in 2024.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.