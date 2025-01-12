The 16 best Leeds nurseries for behaviour and personal development rated by Ofsted in 2024

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 12th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

2024 saw a number of Leeds nurseries receive five-star Ofsted ratings.

15 Leeds nurseries and preschools were rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023, and the city’s nurseries went one better this time round.

Among those rated, was the award-winning 22 Street Lane Nursery in Roundhay and Little Owls Bramley, which maintained its high standards despite an uncertain future.

Nurseries are graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

So as we look back at 2024, here are the 16 Leeds nurseries and preschools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding for either behaviour and attitudes or personal development during full Ofsted inspections in 2024.

Jimbo’s Community Nursery, located in Vinery Terrace, East End Park, was rated Outstanding in both categories.

1. Jimbo’s Community Nursery

Jimbo’s Community Nursery, located in Vinery Terrace, East End Park, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Submit

Meanwood Valley Pre-school, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood, was rated Outstanding in both categories.

2. Meanwood Valley Pre-school

Meanwood Valley Pre-school, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Google

Town Street Playgroup, located on Hawthorn Road, Chapel Allerton, was rated Outstanding in both categories.

3. Town Street Playgroup - the Methodist Centre, Hawthorn Road in Chapel Allerton, Leeds . 26th March 2024

Town Street Playgroup, located on Hawthorn Road, Chapel Allerton, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Tony Johnson

Manor Wood Children's Centre located on Carr Manor Road, was rated Outstanding in both categories.

4. Manor Wood Children's Centre

Manor Wood Children's Centre located on Carr Manor Road, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Google

Kids Planet Halton, located on Field End Gardens, Halton, was rated Outstanding in both categories.

5. Kids Planet Halton

Kids Planet Halton, located on Field End Gardens, Halton, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Kids Planet Halton/Google

22 Street Lane Nursery, located on Street Lane, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in both categories.

6. 22 Street Lane Nursery

22 Street Lane Nursery, located on Street Lane, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | James Hardisty

