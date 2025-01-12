15 Leeds nurseries and preschools were rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023, and the city’s nurseries went one better this time round.

Nurseries are graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

So as we look back at 2024, here are the 16 Leeds nurseries and preschools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding for either behaviour and attitudes or personal development during full Ofsted inspections in 2024.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Jimbo’s Community Nursery Jimbo’s Community Nursery, located in Vinery Terrace, East End Park, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Submit Photo Sales

2 . Meanwood Valley Pre-school Meanwood Valley Pre-school, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Town Street Playgroup - the Methodist Centre, Hawthorn Road in Chapel Allerton, Leeds . 26th March 2024 Town Street Playgroup, located on Hawthorn Road, Chapel Allerton, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Manor Wood Children's Centre Manor Wood Children's Centre located on Carr Manor Road, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Kids Planet Halton Kids Planet Halton, located on Field End Gardens, Halton, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | Kids Planet Halton/Google Photo Sales

6 . 22 Street Lane Nursery 22 Street Lane Nursery, located on Street Lane, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in both categories. | James Hardisty Photo Sales