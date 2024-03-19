22 Street Lane Roundhay: Inside award-winning Leeds nursery as Ofsted renew Outstanding rating
22 Street Lane Nursery, located in Roundhay, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
It is the second consecutive Outstanding grade for the nursery, which previously received top marks during an inspection in August 2018.
The education watchdog said: "Staff are nurturing and caring towards children and their families. Leaders and managers construct a curriculum that is ambitious and offers a wide range of experiences for children to explore the world around them.
"Staff are excellent role models and have high expectations of children's behaviour. They clearly explain and remind children about the rules in the nursery."
Children are described as happy and "eager to learn" as staff encourage them to develop their independence skills.
Staff support children's communication and language skills extremely well. They model language through discussions with children, reading stories and singing.
The report added: "Children develop excellent literacy and mathematical skills. Staff model mathematical language very well during children's play and they confidently count beyond ten as they stamp through the puddles.
"The support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is excellent. The knowledgeable special educational needs coordinator (SENCo) is aware of the individual needs of all children. Staff put effective individual plans in place to support children."
Staff inform parents of their children's learning and development. They share information with parents through regular updates on an online app, daily discussions and parent meetings.
A spokesperson for 22 Street Lane Nursery said: "This is a huge achievement for 22 Street Lane, but it's one that we couldn't have accomplished without our phenomenal staff. The excellence of our team drives the success and future of the nursery, and we are proud of each and every one of them.
"Early childhood care and education plays a vital role in children's development, which is at the very heart of what we do. We encourage and support our children in all areas of their development, whilst helping to create individuals who are confident and creative builders of their own 'outstanding' futures.
"We would like to thank our parents for their continued support over the years, it is a privilege for us to be able to care for, educate and nurture their children through the most important years of their lives."
