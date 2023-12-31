All 15 Leeds nurseries and preschools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023

2023 is almost over and the Ofsted reports are in for nurseries and preschools across Leeds.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Choosing the right nursery can be a tough task for parents weighing up options for early years education for their children.

2023 has seen Bright Horizons Tingley praised for its “tailor-made curriculum” specially designed to inspire and motivate children, while Little Owls Rothwell was hailed for the “secure emotional attachments” formed between children and staff that allow them to flourish.

So as we look forward to 2024, here are the 15 Leeds nursery and preschools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Outstanding Leeds nurseries Here are the 15 Leeds nurseries and preschools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023... Photo: Google/Stock Photo Sales

2 . Kids Academy Holt Park Kids Academy Holt Park, located in Holtdale Approach, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in August 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Headingley Pre-school Headingley Pre-school, located in Oak Primary School, Wood Lane, Headingley, was rated Outstanding in February 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Banana Moon Day Nursery Banana Moon Day Nursery, located in Springhead Rd, Rothwell, was rated Outstanding in May 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Little Owls Nursery Hunslet Rylestone Little Owls Nursery Hunslet Rylestone, located in Whitfield Ave, Hunslet, was rated Outstanding in April 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Blenheim Primary School Nursery Blenheim Primary School, located in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in January 2023. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales