Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future of Little Owls Nurseries, which operates 24 centres across Leeds, is in doubt after Leeds City Council confirmed a review of council-managed nurseries - based upon "sufficiency, need and financial viability" as part of sweeping cost-saving measures in the local authority's new budget.

The council said its Little Owls teams were "happy to support parents to explore the availability" of securing a place at another council-run nursery site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents have this week been sent letters informing them that three of the centres - Kentmere, Chapel Allerton and Gipton North - are at risk of closures that could be implemented as early as May.

Laurence Hayes, whose child attends Little Owls Gipton North, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the announcement has left parents shocked and confused.

The future of Little Owls Nurseries, which operates 24 centres across Leeds, is in doubt. Pictures: Little owls/Google and NW

He said: "The timescale is the most shocking thing. The letter said the proposals were approved in December but they seem to have sat on it for three months then given us until mid-May.

"I feel sorry for the staff, I feel sorry for some of the other parents who are more reliant on it and for the older children who are due to start primary school in September and now have this massive disruption to their schedule."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals come as part of the 2024/25 financial budget, where the council needs to save a further £58.4m in the year ahead, alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings.

A formal decision on the nurseries is expected to be made by mid-April and the council said it was engaging with stakeholders and parents.

Another parent told the YEP: "This morning, dropping my daughter at nursery, I was met by the deputy manager in tears with a letter in her hand, informing us that Gipton North is to close in six weeks.

"The Government announced that children can get all these free nursery hours from the age of nine months, which no one can access because every nursery has a waiting list. But Leeds City Council have decided that to save money, they are closing nurseries down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So now parents are left with six weeks notice to find a new placement, in already oversubscribed nurseries, or face not being able to go to work. I work in a patient facing role. I can't do that from home."

In November, Leeds City Council described its financial situation as "desire" and set out a series of "unpopular" cost-saving measures.

The measures included the introduction of parking charges, which will be introduced at Leeds beauty spots including Roundhay Park, Otley Chevin and Golden Acre Park.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The proposals to review the council’s Little Owls nursery provision across the city were originally put before the council’s executive board in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The initial outcome of this review has since identified three Little Owls nurseries from 24 which we are proposing to close in order to make important savings whilst also having the least impact on nursery provision across the city as a whole.

"We understand the concerns of parents and communities which could be affected by these proposals. Our Little Owls teams are happy to support parents to explore the availability of a place at another Little Owls nursery and the Family Information Service can also advise on other providers in the area.

"We are engaging with stakeholders and parents on the potential of changes prior to any formal decision being made and will remain in contact with parents throughout this process."

As part of the review, all 24 council-run Little Owls nurseries have been categorised under the headings 'Close', 'Explore' or 'Retain'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current categorisation of the nurseries, at the time of writing, can be found below in the council's own terminology.

Close: The nurseries identified for potential closure by the end of May 2024.

Kentmere

Chapel Allerton

Gipton North

Explore: To explore the market to see if another provider is willing to deliver additional daycare provision to replace the council delivery of the following Little Owls;

Shepherds Lane

Meanwood

St Mary’s Hunslet

Hawksworth Wood

City & Holbeck

Parklands

Quarry Mount

Bramley

Hunslet Rylestone

Osmondthorpe

Rothwell

Burley Park

Retain: Settings the council will continue to directly deliver day care at;