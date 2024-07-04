Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds Council nursery has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors despite its uncertain future.

Little Owls Nursery Bramley, located on Fairfield Street, Leeds, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The glowing inspection result comes amid growing uncertainty over the nursery’s future as Leeds City Council continues to review its 24 Little owls sites.

Ofsted said: “Practitioners provide children with a very safe and caring environment. Children confidently enter and very happily access all areas of the setting.

Little Owls Nursery Bramley was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories. | Little Owls Nursery Bramley/Google

“Children understand staff's expectations. They respond immediately when practitioners remind them of the rules about running inside. Children's behaviour is exemplary.”

Teaching at Little Owls Bramley is described as outstanding. Practitioners teach with “passion, energy and purpose”. Their interactions with children are of a very high quality and “contribute well to delivering the curriculum intent.”

All children make excellent progress, particularly those children who speak English as an additional language and children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

The report added: “Children develop their independence from a young age extremely well. They complete self-registration using picture and name cards. Practitioners teach babies to take off their shoes and place them in a shoe box.

“Practitioners provide home learning packs to parents. They share strategies to support their children's behaviour and resources for visual learning. This ensures consistency in children's social development.”

Little Owls Bramley is one of 12 Little Owls sites where the council is seeking to hold a market testing exercise, to explore a number of options for the future, including establishing potential interest from alternative high-quality providers.

Members of the council’s Children and Families Scrutiny Board will meet on Tuesday, July 9 to determine whether to proceed with the plans, after the recent Executive Board decision on the Little Owls review was called in.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are delighted that Little Owls Nursery Bramley has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted in its latest inspection.