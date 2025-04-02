Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Repair works are underway after a Leeds academy was damaged during recent storms.

A spokesperson for The GORSE Academies Trust, which leads Bruntcliffe Academy, said: “The sports hall restoration at Bruntcliffe will benefit students, staff, and the wider community who use the facility. This follows the severe storms last summer, which caused significant damage to the sports hall roof.

“We have been working closely with our insurers and loss adjusters to develop a detailed plan for the repairs, and the work is now underway to completely replace the roof so that it is a long-term, durable solution.”

The restoration forms part of a “programme of works” underway at the GORSE Academies Trust, which includes neighbouring The Morley Academy, to improving and modernise facilities.

By upgrading key areas of the campus, GORSE will ensure they have the “best learning environment” to support both academic achievements and extracurricular activities.

A GORSE spokesperson added: “We have carefully timed the work to make sure the sports hall will be ready for exams and other important student activities.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we work to complete these vital improvements.”

Bruntcliffe Academy was praised for having a “high expectations of all pupils” during a recent Ofsted visit.

Building on successful inspections in both 2018 and 2023, the school was also praised for its “consistently high quality curriculum.”