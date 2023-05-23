Ofsted inspectors visiting Bruntcliffe Academy, Morley in March were full of praise for the continued excellence displayed at the school which they say is continually on the rise and one that “many parents want to send their children to.”

During its last full inspection in 2018, the school was rated Good overall while receiving an Outstanding rating in two of the four specified areas and inspectors now feel that another full inspection would generate an Outstanding overall.

The report said: “Bruntcliffe Academy continues to be a good school. There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a graded (section 5) inspection now.

Ofsted inspectors visiting Bruntcliffe Academy were full of praise for the continued excellence displayed at the school. Picture: Google

"Staff support pupils to become independent and resilient learners. Leaders, governors and trustees are proud of pupils’ work and many parents in the local community recognise that pupils’ experiences at the school are very positive.”

Inspectors praise the school’s effectiveness when dealing with “rare” cases of bullying, praising staff for ensuring pupils understand “equality, diversity and inclusivity” and creating a safe environment where young people “know that being different is accepted.”

Particular praise was reserved for the school’s “ambitious curriculum” in which teachers carry out frequent assessments and are quick to “evaluate pupils’ strengths and areas for development.”

Ofsted said: “Staff have developed well-sequenced curriculum plans. Teachers have carefully considered what they would like pupils to know and regularly check that pupils have secured that knowledge. This enables staff to adjust lesson content swiftly if necessary.

"Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have full access to the curriculum. They are well supported by staff who understand their needs and provide appropriate adjustments if required.”

A member of the wider GORSE Academies Trust, inspectors praised the school’s leadership for developing a “well-structured personal development programme” which focuses on the health and well-being, knowledge of the wider world, relationships and careers of pupils.