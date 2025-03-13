The closure of a Leeds primary school has come a step closer despite massive opposition from families.

Council leaders are set to make a final decision on the future of Queensway Primary in Yeadon after moving to the next phase of consultation.

Leeds City Council said dwindling numbers of pupils meant the school would be facing a £1.3m budget deficit if it remained open.

Just 81 pupils were enrolled at the school last October, compared to an admissions limit of 210.

At a meeting on Wednesday the Labour-controlled council’s executive board agreed to issue a statutory notice on the closure proposal.

It means councillors could proceed with an official closure date of August 31 when the board meets in June.

Labour’s Helen Hayden, executive member for children and families, told the meeting: “This is undoubtedly a difficult and emotional time for everyone connected to the school.”

Coun Hayden said a falling birth rate meant fewer primary age children in the school’s catchment area.

She said: “Unfortunately this threatens the school’s ability to continue to provide the quality education and support that every child deserves.

“I want to make it clear this is not a decision we take lightly.”

A report to the meeting said 1,015 responses were received to a consultation on the school’s future. Almost 90 per cent said they opposed the closure.

But the school was struggling with a budget gap forecast to be £608,000 by the end of 2025/26, then £940,000 the following year, and £1.3m at the end of 2027/28.

Alan Lamb, Leeds Conservative group leader, said: “However, this is not just about numbers on a page.

“This is about children and families. It’s about teachers. It’s about communities.”

Queenway school first faced closure in 2022, following an Ofsted report which rated it “inadequate”.

At the time, the closure plan was scrapped following an outcry from parents.

Councillors were told the school was since rated “good” after a re-inspection last December.

Coun Lamb urged the board to formally consider alternatives to the closure.

He said: “Closing good schools in communities that value them should be the absolute last resort.”

Coun Hayden said families would be supported if the closure went ahead.

She said: “I am confident we will not need to move children to other parts of the city. There are local schools with places available.”

Labour councillors agreed to proceed with the statutory notice, with only councillor Lamb opposing the move.