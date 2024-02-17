Pudsey, Bramley, Rodley, Farsley, Calverley, Armley, Wortley, Farnley and Stanningley are all featured in this rewind to 1999, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 38 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Pudsey
Actor Jack P. Shepherd is pictured doing his homework with mum Janet at their home in Pudsey in February 1999. Photo: Charles Knight
2. Wortley
Girls from Wortley High were rehearsing for the school's 60's night 'An Evening of Peace Love and Understanding' in January 1999. Pictured, from left, are Seren Cordwell, Lindsey Broadbent, Lisa Roberts and Amanda Brook. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Pudsey
Pupils at Fulneck School had the opportunity too throw wet creamy sponges at the teachers to help raise money for Children in Need in November 1999. Pictured youngster looking on as their teachers get a soaking. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Farsley
Farsley's six-a-side cricket team pictured in March 1999. Back row, from left, are Stephen Brown, Andrew Doidge, Richard Gould (captain), Matthew Doidge and Matthew Barnes. Front row, from left, are Mark Ross, Richard Allinson, John Goldthorp and Stewart Smith. Photo: Justin Lloyd
5. Pudsey
Pupils at Fulneck School who had been chosen for City or County teams , Pictured, from left, are Lauren Simpson (representing West Yorkshire U-16s at hockey and netball), Mark Fletcher ( representing Leeds schools at U-16 rugby) and Jenny Goodall (representing the City of Leeds U-16s at hockey). Pictured in November 1999. Photo: Gary Longbottom
6. Pudsey
Pupils at Fulneck School who have been chosen for the City of Leeds netball teams at U-13s and U-15s level. Pictured, from left, are Wendy Platt( U-15s), Safina Ahmed (U-13s), Julia Hainsworth (U-15s), Laura Bellwood (U-15s), Jessica Haynes (U-13s), Archana Patel (U-13s) and Victoria Wood (U-15s). Photo: Gary Longbottom