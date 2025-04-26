Full list of Leeds teachers and schools shortlisted in Tes Schools Awards 2025 including Oulton Academy
The UK’s most inspiring teachers and schools have been shortlisted in this year’s Tes Schools Awards.
Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, the awards recognise the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.
The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and sector experts. The schools and teachers chosen showcase the best of UK education within 22 award categories, covering all areas of school education.
Rod Williams, CEO of Tes, said: “I'd like to thank all those that entered the Tes Schools Awards this year. We’ve seen some incredible entries and more nominations this year than ever before, which just shows all the fantastic work that is being done across UK education.
“The Tes Schools Awards are a highlight of the education sector calendar, and it's important that we properly recognise the vital work that is being done across UK education, not just from the past academic year, but on a daily basis.”
Oulton Academy in Leeds has been nominated for secondary school of the year, while school principal John Higgins was nominated as headteacher of the year.
Sue Woodroofe, the Grammar School at Leeds, was nominated as independent schools headteacher of the year.
Three schools in Bradford were also nominated as part of the awards, while Nexus Multi Academy Trust in Sheffield was shortlisted for Trust of the year.
Here is a full list of the Yorkshire nominees...
Early Years Foundation Stage Setting of the Year - Marshfield Primary School, Bradford
Headteacher of the Year (Independent) - Sue Woodroofe, The Grammar School at Leeds
Headteacher of the Year (State) - John Higgins, Oulton Academy, Leeds
Secondary School of the Year - Carlton Bolling, Bradford
Secondary School of the Year - Oulton Academy, Leeds
Staff Wellbeing School of the Year - Marshfield Primary School, Bradford
Trust of the year (10 schools or more) Nexus Multi Academy Trust, Sheffield
