Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oulton Academy, located in Pennington Lane, Oulton, was rated Outstanding in the areas of quality of education, personal development and leadership and management. While receiving a Good grade for behaviour and attitudes.

Now under Carlton Academy Trust, it marks an impressive turnaround for the school after back-to-back Requires Improvement ratings in 2016 and 2018 - under its previous name Royds School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog said: “The school’s mission is to ensure that pupils leave Oulton Academy as happy, wellqualified and confident young adults. The school provides a vibrant and positive place to learn that pupils enjoy.

Oulton Academy, located in Pennington Lane, Oulton, was rated Outstanding for the first time.

“The school has exceptionally high expectations for pupils. The relentless focus on oracy ensures that pupils have excellent communication skills.”

Pupils benefit from the “ambitious curriculum” the school has created and “achieve very well” in public examinations.

There is careful consideration given to how the content of the curriculum progresses year on year. Leaders link with local primary schools to ensure pupils’ starting points are known on entry to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Pupils frequently revisit prior learning at the start of lessons. This helps them to remember important knowledge. They are highly proficient in recalling what they have previously learned.

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) benefit from the ambitious curriculum. The school identifies accurately the support that pupils with SEND need.”

The school is “passionate” about ensuring that pupils have access to exciting opportunities that extend beyond the formal academic curriculum.

Pupils are described as “polite and courteous,” while lessons have very little disruption. Leaders are “justifiably proud” of the school’s improvement journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Kneeshaw, Chief Executive of Carlton Academy Trust, said: “We are already enjoying supporting the students and staff at Oulton. It has become a wonderful school and the whole team deserves huge credit for the transformation they have achieved.”