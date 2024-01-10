Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kids Planet White Rose, located in White Rose Office Park, Millshaw Park Lane, was rated as Good in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Located near the busy White Rose Shopping Centre, this is the nursery’s first inspection since opening in April 2022.

The education watchdog said: “Staff put children at the heart of this welcoming nursery. Children have a voice. Staff respect and value children's thoughts and ideas. Children join the nursery council. They meet regularly to discuss what happens in the nursery.

“Children help to decide the activities that are available. They choose what food they would like on the menu. Older children learn about responsibilities.”

Inspectors praised the nursery’s “ambitious curriculum,” with a key focus on children's communication and language development.

The report added: “Staff read stories and sing songs and rhymes with children of all ages. They use puppets and props to bring these to life. Staff model and introduce new words as they talk to children.”

“They talk with younger children, commenting on what they are doing. They use language assessments to identify gaps in children's language development. Staff put plans in place to ensure that children have specific targets.”