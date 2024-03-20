Watch more of our videos on Shots!

School support staff and parents groups will rally outside Leeds Civic Hall at 10.45am today calling for a radical overhaul of the special educational needs (SEND) provision.

The workers, who are on the frontline supporting children with additional needs in Leeds, will then take a formal deputation to the full council, who will then vote on SEND reforms.

GMB Union have been campaigning across the city to organise staff and parents alike, to fight for safe staffing levels, fair pay, and proper staff development.

School support staff and parents groups will rally outside Leeds Civic Hall. Picture: Tony Johnson

James Wilton, SEND worker and GMB Rep, said: "Special Educational Support in Leeds, and across the country, is in crisis and as a result children and their families are suffering.

"I hear daily stories from GMB members who are beyond despair, working in unsafe environments for both children and staff. They are consistently asked to take on more and more work for no more pay and offered no opportunities for the future.

"GMB believes Leeds Council should take the lead on the radical transformation of SEND provision by investing in its staff and school safety. We call upon all councillors to join our rally, sign our pledge for SEND reform and support our deputation."

In October, SEND Reform England held protects across the country to draw attention to failings in the system, with delays to education, health and care plans (EHCPs) among the biggest issues.

In Leeds, nearly three times more EHCPs issued this year than the previous year has left the system under immense pressure.

The government published a new improvement plan for special needs provision early last year, which it insisted would speed up the delivery of EHCPs but the plan was criticised for not going far enough.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council, has admitted that years of underfunding from central Government has left families in limbo and schools are struggling to support them.

He said: "For far too long the Government has systematically ignored the needs of children and young people with SEND and their families. They have underfunded their education, capping the money they know that we need.

"This year our allocation is just under £3m less than the formula says we need, in fact, since the introduction of the National Funding Formula in 2018/19 vulnerable children in Leeds have missed out on just over £34m due to the cap that the Government refuse to remove.