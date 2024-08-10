Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council could press ahead with the expansion of a school for children with special needs following a public consultation.

Rebuilding plans for Broomfield South Special Inclusion Learning Centre (SILC) could see it expanded by 100 places.

Leeds City Council carried out a consultation during July on plans for the Belle Isle school, which teaches youngsters with autism and other learning needs.

The new places for two-16 year olds would be open at the rebuilt school in September 2027.

Broomfield South Special Inclusion Learning Centre.

The scheme would modernise the school and boost provision for children with Education Health and Care Plans in the city.

A consultation notice said: “In March 2024, Leeds City Council announced its ambition to rebuild Broomfield South SILC to deliver a new purpose-built, state of the art school.

“This would address the long-standing and ongoing poor condition building issues.”

The council is also proposing to create a permanent site for Broomfield SILC’s post 16 students.

The learning centre at Arlington Business Centre would become a permanent satellite site of the school from September next year.

The post-16 plan would require approval from the Secretary of State for Education and be subject to planning permission.

Plans for Broomfield SILC will be discussed by the council’s Executive Board at a meeting on September 18.