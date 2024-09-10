White Rose Park: SEND school for post-16 pupils set to open in former business centre in south Leeds
Munroe K Luxembourg S.A’s application proposing the change of use of parts of the former Arlington Business Centre at White Rose Park (WRP) has been approved by Leeds City Council.
The new special education needs and disabilities (SEND) school will be operated by Broomfield South SILC (Specialist Including Learning Centre), an all-age SEND school serving south Leeds.
It currently supports over 200 pupils with a wide range of learning needs, the majority of whom are located at the school’s main site in Belle Isle.
With the new facilities, Broomfield School is hoping to relocate its post-16 students, giving it the ability to accept more students under the age of 16 to their Belle Isle site, helping further meet increased demand.
It will be located on part of the ground floor of the former ABC building, and will accommodate 80 students and 30 staff members.
The applicant writes in a covering letter: “The total number and proportion of pupils with SEND in state-funded schools in Leeds continues to grow.
“The new SEND school at WRP is a crucial new facility that contribute towards addressing the significant need for SEND provision for post-16 students in Leeds.”
Its proximity to White Rose Shopping Centre will, according to the application, help students “practice and refine their daily life skills”, gain work experience, access travel training and leisure facilities.
The post-16 plan will still require approval from the Secretary of State for Education and be subject to planning permission.
Plans for Broomfield SILC will be discussed by the council’s Executive Board at a meeting on September 18.
