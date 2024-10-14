Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school for students with special educational needs has opened a brand new site in a state-of-the-art building in Leeds amid increased demand.

Broomfield South SILC (Specialist Inclusive Learning Centre), an all-age special educational needs school in Belle Isle, will soon welcome students to its new facilities at the White Rose Business Park.

It has taken up residence on the ground floor of the refurbished ABC Building, which will be able to accommodate 80 students and 30 staff members.

Broomfield has relocated its post-16 students, which will give capacity for it to accept more students at the Belle Isle site and help to meet the increased demand for SEND placements.

Lizzie Chappell, Assistant Headteacher, said: “There are a number of reasons why we have moved our formal and semi-formal post-16 provision to White Rose.

“First, it’s an excellent destination, well situated close to local amenities, transport and within an exciting education and business hub. This has enabled us to create a bespoke provision within the space with communal areas that fit with the post-16 curriculum delivery. We now have a high quality environment provision to meet the needs of the learners and is fit for purpose.

“We will now be in a better position for post-16 young people to be prepared for adulthood. Our learners require opportunities, so they are not defined by their disabilities. By moving post-16 into the heart of a thriving business park, there are opportunities such as work placements, delivery of pre-internship programmes, access to better transport links and real-world learning.”

There will be an official opening of the new Broomfield School building in November.

Heather Roberts, Legal Director at Raworths, said: “We worked closely with Broomfield South SILC as well as partners and collaborators including the landlord’s surveyors and lawyers, Leeds City Council‘s planning and property departments, the Children and Families Directorate and the Department for Education to ensure the new premises were secured and delivered on time, enabling the school to complete the fit-out ready to welcome students for the new school year.

“This much-needed Post 16 provision at White Rose Park will offer even more young people with SEND an incredible opportunity to learn under the guidance of Kathryn Bryan, Lizzie Chappell and their brilliant team, equipping themselves with the skills and knowledge to gain independence and employment. Well done to everyone involved for getting this project over the line.”

Oliver Maloney, Property Manager at White Rose Park, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Broomfield SILC to the White Rose Park community.

"Our company’s core values of education, collaboration and innovation align perfectly with the school’s mission statement, making us proud to have supported the relocation of their post-16-19 provision. This partnership goes beyond a commercial transaction, as it will undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact on the young people’s lives attending school here at White Rose Park."

Eamon Fox, partner and head of development at the Leeds office of Knight Frank, added: “This is one of the most important deals we will see this year, proving the concept of rethinking the boundaries between high school, college, university and career."