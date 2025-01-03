Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds school with a “well designed and ambitious” curriculum has been rated by Ofsted.

The fully comprehensive secondary school and sixth form has been rated as Good since 2019 after a previous downgrade to Requires Improvement.

Guiseley School, located on Fieldhead Road, Guiseley, has been reaffirmed as a Good school by Ofsted.

The education watchdog said: “The school has a curriculum that is well designed and ambitious. Pupils study a wide range of subjects. Leaders consider all pupils’ needs, including disadvantaged pupils and pupils with SEND.

“Teachers’ subject knowledge is good. The school has put a detailed programme of professional development in place. This helps teachers to improve the lessons that they teach.”

Pupils “enjoy coming to school” and “take pride in their work”, while behaving consistently well in lessons.

Staff provide a “wide range of enrichment activities” and encourage pupils to get actively involved, sixth-form students help younger pupils with their reading and volunteer to provide in-class support across the curriculum.

Focusing on areas of further improvement, inspectors added: “Sometimes teachers are not clear enough with the advice they give to pupils to improve their work. Pupils do not understand how to act on the guidance they receive.

“Leaders are aware that many pupils do not read fluently enough and widely enough, either in academic subjects or for pleasure on entry to the school. Strategies to improve reading fluency have been introduced but are at an early stage.”

In sixth form, most students “achieve well” in a broad range of subjects and are well prepared for their next steps. After sixth form, high proportions of students enter further education, employment or training successfully.

Staff are ambitious for pupils with SEND and leaders identify pupils’ additional needs quickly. Pupils with SEND “benefit from a range of additional help”, including specialist support from external agencies.