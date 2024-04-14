Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

There are currently 16 primary or secondary schools in Leeds rated as Requires Improvement or Inadequate by the education watchdog, according to its website.

In many cases, the inspection reports are not without compliments, such as Temple Learning Academy being described as a “positive and supportive” place to learn.

Here are the 16 Leeds schools currently rated as Requires Improvement or Inadequate. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Ingram Road Primary School - Requires Improvement Ingram Road Primary School was rated as Requires Improvement during an inspection in February 2020. During a Monitoring visit in May 2021, Ofsted said: "Leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action in order for the school to become a good school."

2 . New Bewerley Community School - Requires Improvement New Bewerley Community School was rated as Requires Improvement during an inspection in September 2023. A school spokesperson said: "We are pleased that the report recognises the many positives about our school. We have taken decisive action to develop the curriculum and our leadership team has plans in place to continue our journey of improvement."

3 . Spring Bank Primary School - Requires Improvement Spring Bank Primary School was rated as Requires Improvement during an inspection in October 2021. After a Monitoring visit in February 2023, a school spokesperson said: "The inspector gave us some points to work with which we have immediately begun to address. All of the school's leaders and staff are committed to working together to rapidly improve the school."

4 . Al Kauthar Girls Academy - Requires Improvement Al Kauthar Girls Academy was rated as Requires Improvement during an inspection in June 2021. Ofsted said: "Since the previous inspection, senior leaders have worked successfully to improve aspects of the school's work. As a result, the independent school standards are now fully met. Leaders are beginning to improve the school's curriculum."

5 . Hovingham Primary School - Requires Improvement Hovingham Primary School was rated as Requires Improvement during an inspection in November 2021. Ofsted said: "There has been a significant turnover in staff in school since the last inspection. Leaders have identified that the curriculum and teaching that was used in the past simply wasn't good enough. Leaders have recruited new staff and introduced new curriculums."