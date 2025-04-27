The eight best-performing Leeds nurseries as rated by Ofsted in 2025 so far

15 Leeds nurseries and preschools were rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023, while 16 received top marks from the education watchdog in 2024.

2025 thus far has seen two outstanding ratings , plus a number of Goods, including Leeds Montessori Nursery which secured a ratings turnaround following a downgrade last year .

Here are the eight Leeds nurseries and preschools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who have scored a Outstanding or Good rating during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...