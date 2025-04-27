The eight best-performing Leeds nurseries as rated by Ofsted in 2025 so far

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 27th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

A number of Leeds nurseries have been rated by Ofsted in 2025 so far.

15 Leeds nurseries and preschools were rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023, while 16 received top marks from the education watchdog in 2024.

2025 thus far has seen two outstanding ratings, plus a number of Goods, including Leeds Montessori Nursery which secured a ratings turnaround following a downgrade last year.

Here are the eight Leeds nurseries and preschools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who have scored a Outstanding or Good rating during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...

Domi Domingo Day Nursery, located on Bankfield Road, Burley, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories.

1. Domi Domingo Day Nursery - Outstanding

Domi Domingo Day Nursery, located on Bankfield Road, Burley, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories. | Submit

Little Clovers Nursery, located on New Craven Gate, Hunslet, was rated Good in all four inspected categories.

2. Little Clovers Nursery - Good

Little Clovers Nursery, located on New Craven Gate, Hunslet, was rated Good in all four inspected categories. | Google

Noah's Ark Kindergarden, located on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, was rated Good in all four inspected categories.

3. Noah's Ark Nursery - Good

Noah's Ark Kindergarden, located on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, was rated Good in all four inspected categories. | Tony Johnson

Holly House Private Day Nursery, located on Wensley Drive, Chapel Allerton, was rated Good in all four inspected categories.

4. Holly House Private Day Nursery - Good

Holly House Private Day Nursery, located on Wensley Drive, Chapel Allerton, was rated Good in all four inspected categories. | Google

Daisy Chain Childcare, located on High Ridge Park, Rothwell, was rated Good in all four inspected categories.

5. Daisy Chain Childcare Rothwell - Good

Daisy Chain Childcare, located on High Ridge Park, Rothwell, was rated Good in all four inspected categories. | Google

Leeds Montessori School and Day Nursery, located on Wetherby Road, Rounday, was rated Good in all four inspected categories.

6. Leeds Montessori School and Day Nursery - Good

Leeds Montessori School and Day Nursery, located on Wetherby Road, Rounday, was rated Good in all four inspected categories. | National World

