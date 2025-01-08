Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds nursery where children “make excellent progress” has retained its exceptional Ofsted rating.

Domi Domingo Day Nursery, located on Bankfield Road, Burley, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It was the nursery’s second consecutive five-star rating, after previously being rated Outstanding during an inspection in March 2019.

Domi Domingo Day Nursery, located on Bankfield Road, Burley, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories. | Google

The education watchdog said: “Children make excellent progress throughout their time in this inspiring and caring nursery. They are very well prepared for every stage in their development, including starting school.

“Children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), learn to be inquisitive problem solvers and independent, good communicators as they progress through nursery.”

Children at Domi Domingo “learn to make decisions”, to be safe and self-aware. Staff help them to “challenge themselves” and take well-considered risks.

The “inspiring and well-qualified leaders” have rigorous procedures to constantly monitor, review and evaluate all aspects of the quality of their provision.

Inspectors added: “The curriculum is precisely planned to help all children systematically acquire the attitudes, skills and knowledge they need in all areas of their learning.

“Children's positive behaviour and attitudes are extremely well promoted. Staff are consistently mindful of the children's immediate personal and emotional needs.”

The nursery is “strongly committed to developing children's health and wellbeing.” The children grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Parents “very strongly recommend” the nursery. They contribute to the life of the nursery through the 'Parents of Domidomingo' group and other initiatives.