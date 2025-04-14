Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds nursery has secured an Ofsted turnaround following a dramatic ratings downgrade last year.

Leeds Montessori School & Day Nursery, located on Wetherby Road, near Roundhay, has been rated as Good across all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It completed an impressive turnaround for the nursery, after it suffered a dramatic downgrade to Inadequate following an inspection in November 2024.

Popular with parents in nearby Oakwood, the provider had previously been rated as Outstanding in back-to-back inspections in 2016 and 2020.

The education watchdog said: “Leaders and staff have worked extremely hard to make improvements since the previous inspection. For example, staff have received training on their roles and responsibilities, and how babies learn. Leaders continue to coach staff and model good practice in supporting children's development.

“Overall, staff's practice is now good. However, some staff are still developing their skills in delivering the Montessori aspects of the curriculum. Some staff are still building their confidence in planning for children's learning.”

Leaders and staff prioritise supporting children's independence skills at this “friendly and caring” nursery. Children learn how to serve their own meals and snacks, as well as how to put on their coats and shoes by themselves.

All children benefit from daily opportunities to “spend time in the wonderful outdoor area.” Babies enjoy playing outside on rockers or practising their walking skills, while older children enjoy spending time in the sheltered outdoor classroom.

Inspectors added: “Leaders have overall responsibility for planning what children will learn each term. They use information, from observations of children made by staff, to identify the skills that children need to learn next. Staff then plan activities and experiences to support children to develop these skills.

“They adapt their planning for children's learning to support those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to work towards their learning goals. This ensures that all children receive a broad and enjoyable curriculum that meets their development needs.”

Relationships with parents are a “strength of the nursery.” Leaders and staff provide regular updates for parents about children's learning and experiences.

Leaders “aim to continue the improvements” that they are putting into place in the nursery and have a “good oversight” of staff's practice and how children are developing.

Lesley Davies, Area Manager at Leeds Montessori School & Day Nursery, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Leeds Montessori has been rated Good by Ofsted. This result reflects the dedication and hard work of our whole team, who have made considerable improvements to the nursery over recent months, supported every step of the way by our wonderful families.

“Ofsted recognised the nurturing and caring environment we’ve created, where children become confident, independent learners and are highly engaged in their play. They noted the positive behaviour this inspires, as well as the thoughtful planning that ensures all children - including those with SEND - enjoy a broad, enriching curriculum tailored to their needs.

“Parents told the inspector their children are happy and settled, and we’re particularly proud that Ofsted highlighted how our staff use sign language with children to support their understanding and communication skills, and they noted the strong culture of safeguarding that puts children’s interests first.”