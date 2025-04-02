Families across Leeds and Yorkshire are set to benefit from hundreds of new nursery places from September, after the Government confirmed the first wave of 300 school-based nurseries.
Funding for the programme has been more than doubled to £37 million - marking an important milestone in the expanded childcare rollout.
35 of the sites are being funded in Yorkshire and the Humber, with seven in Leeds.
Take a look at the seven Leeds schools set to expand their nursery provision below...
