Families across Leeds and Yorkshire are set to benefit from hundreds of new nursery places from September, after the Government confirmed the first wave of 300 school-based nurseries.

Funding for the programme has been more than doubled to £37 million - marking an important milestone in the expanded childcare rollout.

35 of the sites are being funded in Yorkshire and the Humber, with seven in Leeds.

Take a look at the seven Leeds schools set to expand their nursery provision below...

1 . Bardsey Primary Academy Bardsey Primary Academy, located on Woodacre Lane, Bardsey.

2 . Hillcrest Acadamy Hillcrest Academy, located on Cowper Street, Chapeltown.

3 . Ash Tree Primary School Ash Tree Primary School, located on Gibson Lane, Kippax.

4 . Tranmere Park Primary School Tranmere Park Primary School, located on Ridge Close, Guiseley.

5 . Little London Primary School Little London Community Primary School, located on Meanwood Road, Woodhouse.