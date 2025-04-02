The seven school-based nurseries in Leeds set for expansion of places as part of government funding

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:45 BST

Seven school-based nurseries in Leeds are set to offer more places from September.

Families across Leeds and Yorkshire are set to benefit from hundreds of new nursery places from September, after the Government confirmed the first wave of 300 school-based nurseries.

Funding for the programme has been more than doubled to £37 million - marking an important milestone in the expanded childcare rollout.

35 of the sites are being funded in Yorkshire and the Humber, with seven in Leeds.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Take a look at the seven Leeds schools set to expand their nursery provision below...

Bardsey Primary Academy, located on Woodacre Lane, Bardsey.

1. Bardsey Primary Academy

Bardsey Primary Academy, located on Woodacre Lane, Bardsey. | Google

Photo Sales
Hillcrest Academy, located on Cowper Street, Chapeltown.

2. Hillcrest Acadamy

Hillcrest Academy, located on Cowper Street, Chapeltown. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Ash Tree Primary School, located on Gibson Lane, Kippax.

3. Ash Tree Primary School

Ash Tree Primary School, located on Gibson Lane, Kippax. | Google

Photo Sales
Tranmere Park Primary School, located on Ridge Close, Guiseley.

4. Tranmere Park Primary School

Tranmere Park Primary School, located on Ridge Close, Guiseley. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Little London Community Primary School, located on Meanwood Road, Woodhouse.

5. Little London Primary School

Little London Community Primary School, located on Meanwood Road, Woodhouse. | Google

Photo Sales
Kippax Greenfield Primary School, located on Ebor Mount, Kippax.

6. Kippax Greenfield Primary School

Kippax Greenfield Primary School, located on Ebor Mount, Kippax. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsNurseriesDepartment of Education
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice