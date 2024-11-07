A popular homeware and furnishings retailer in the heart of Leeds is expanding.

North Home will be launching a new concept store in County Arcade in the Victoria Quarter, which is expected to open later this autumn.

Set across four floors, the new shop will feature designer collections in furniture, ceramics, fragrances, kitchenware, lighting, accessories, skin care and more.

Customers can also expect a gourmet food hall and bar area along with an entire floor styled as an apartment to give a first-hand experience of the North Home aesthetic in a range of room settings. It is set to open on November 27 at 10am.

Founder of North Home Kamil Wangin said: “It’s been an exciting few years for us and we are absolutely thrilled to be expanding North Home and taking over such a spectacular space in Leeds’s most iconic shopping location.

“We are a fully independent business and have always had a long-term vision to create something unique for our customers.

“Thanks to the incredible support we’ve had since we first launched North Home we felt the time was right to take things to the next level and give Leeds a homewares store like no other.

“We want to be a one stop shop for unique pieces and give customers a shopping

experience that stands out from the rest. We can’t wait to reveal all in the coming weeks.”

North Home first began as an online venture before founders Kamil Wangin and Simon

Hawkins opened a temporary pop-up store in Victoria Gate in 2020. After huge success, its first bricks and mortar shop quickly followed on Vicar Lane in 2021.