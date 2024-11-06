A luxury skin care brand has chosen Leeds as the location for its first store in the north of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aesop, which is known for its high-end range of coveted fragrances and skincare products, will open the new shop inside the Victoria Leeds shopping centre in January.

Bosses said that the store will honour the heritage of the Grade II listed space, while reflecting Aesop’s craftsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luxury skin care brand Aesop has chosen Leeds as the location for its first store in the north of England. | Aesop/Redical/Victoria Leeds

Rachel Bradburn, Leasing Director at Victoria Leeds, said: “Aesop choosing Victoria Leeds for their first store in the north of England strengthens our position as the premier destination for luxury brands.

“It’s a testament to our discerning customer base, but also to Aesop’s thoughtful approach in selecting locations where they can integrate seamlessly into the local community.

“We’re excited to see their unique store design come to life when the store opens, further enhancing our distinctive retail offering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryad Djellas, of Aesop, said: “The experience within any Aesop store, and our relationship with our customers, is never a simply transactional one: it is also educational, prescriptive, and sensorial.

“We have been eager to open our first signature store in the north for some time now and were delighted when the opportunity within the County Arcade presented itself.

“The design of our spaces matters deeply to us. We aim to create something of merit, connected to the context of the Arcade. We hope to weave ourselves into the fabric of Leeds and look forward to welcoming customers in the new year.”

The announcement follows jeweller Boodles moving into a new space in the same shopping centre, doubling its size from the previous location.