A new shop selling waxed jackets for men and women has opened in Leeds.

Barbour has opened its city debut store at Victoria Quarter, marking its first New Heritage retail shop outside of London.

Spanning two floors and the Barbour store is centred around the brand’s new design concept of New Heritage, focusing on re-engineering the practicality of Barbour’s rugged roots and archive inspiration for the modern day, blending authenticity with a contemporary aesthetic.

This is mirrored in the store design which complements and enhances the original character of the Grade II listed shop, showcasing an industrial yet refined space that nods to the brand’s craftsmanship.

The new store, which measures 2,679 sq ft, stocks mens and womenswear collections with a focus on more fashion forward heritage ranges including Heritage +, Heritage Select and Re-Engineered, popular brand collaborations, alongside limited-edition Re-Loved pieces.

Additionally, the Wax for Life restoration service is available to customers, encouraging them to get their well-worn wax jackets carefully restored by expert craftspeople, demonstrating Barbour’s commitment to circularity and efforts in extending their garments life span. The dog-friendly store also offers an easy click-and-collect service.

The new store complements Victoria Leeds’ premium line-up of heritage brands and sets in stone the destination’s position as a principal retail location in the UK.

Inside Barbour, Leeds. Photo: Paul Grover | Paul Grover

Rachel Bradburn, leasing director at Victoria Leeds, said: “Barbour’s decision to open a store at Victoria Leeds, is testament to the strength and performance enjoyed at the destination.

“We are very proud to welcome the city’s only standalone Barbour store and its first new heritage concept outside of London. Barbour is a brand highly regarded for its quality and craftmanship, making it a perfect new addition to the historic Victoria Quarter and further enriching our line-up of premium retailers.”

Joining Barbour’s store opening are two additional firsts at Victoria Leeds - the recently launched Missoma store in Victoria Quarter, which signifies the brand’s first store outside of London, and Scottish men’s streetwear brand Bee Inspired, which has launched a six-month pop-up in Victoria Gate.