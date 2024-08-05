A Nordic-inspired furniture store is set to move into a brand new four-storey space in Leeds city centre.

Northhome, which is currently based at the Victoria Gate shopping centre, offers a range of soft furnishings as well as fragrances, skincare and packaged food.

In a huge expansion, the independent décor store - which first opened as a pop-up - has announced that it will be upsizing and relocating to a bigger space at the Victoria Quarter's County Arcade.

The new Northhome store is set to open in the Victoria Quarter's County Arcade.

Set to open on November 27 at 10am, Northhome's new store will trade across four floors measuring 4,230 square feet, which is double the size of its previous home.

Bosses said the move would enable the brand to meet consumer demand and deliver an "elevated customer experience".

It works with local producers including ceramicist Lee Simmonds, as well as larger interior brands like Hkliving, House Doctor, and 101 Copenhagen.

Co-owner Kamil Wangin said: "The opening of our significantly larger showroom will mark a milestone moment for Northhome, which has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2020.

"With the support of Victoria Leeds, we have been able to consistently grow and develop our concept and are delighted to be continuing our journey at the destination with our elevated offering to customers."

Rachel Bradburn, Leasing Director at Victoria Leeds, which is owned and operated by Redical, said: "To play a role in the local success story that is Northhome, having evolved from an initial pop-up in Victoria Leeds, to debuting its first permanent store and soon to unveil its much bigger, bolder and better showroom, has been an absolute pleasure.

"Supporting independent brands and local businesses remains crucial in our ongoing efforts to elevate the tenant mix and safeguard the line-up of authentic, innovative and leading brands at Victoria Leeds."

The announcement follows news that British fashion brand Barbour would be unveiling the city’s first standalone store in the Victoria Quarter later this year.