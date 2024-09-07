Leeds city centre: 19 rarely-seen photos take you down Vicar Lane

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

It's the Leeds city centre street which has tried to keep up with the times.

Vicar Lane is home to two Leeds landmarks - the Corn Exchange and Kirkgate Market, both of which are an essential part of life in Leeds. It started life as a narrow cart track but enjoyed a new lease of life when it was widened and linked to Duncan Street back in the day. READ MORE: Memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTAL;GIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Vicar Lane in September 1975.

1. Vicar Lane memories

Vicar Lane in September 1975. | YPN Photo: YPN

Vicar Lane when it was a much narrower cobbled thoroughfare. The Nag's Head Hotel sign can be seen on the right. Year unknown

2. Vicar Lane memories

Vicar Lane when it was a much narrower cobbled thoroughfare. The Nag's Head Hotel sign can be seen on the right. Year unknown | YPN Photo: YPN

A view of Vicar Lane in October 1956.

3. Vicar Lane memories

A view of Vicar Lane in October 1956. | YPN Photo: YPN

This property on Vicar Lane was due to demolished at the end of the 1950s.

4. Vicar Lane memories

This property on Vicar Lane was due to demolished at the end of the 1950s. | YPN Photo: YPN

There were long queues for buses - the number of which has been reduced by a ban on overtime - at the junction of The Calls and Vicar Lane. Pictured in October 1967.

5. Vicar Lane memories

There were long queues for buses - the number of which has been reduced by a ban on overtime - at the junction of The Calls and Vicar Lane. Pictured in October 1967. | YPN Photo: YPN

Goliath, the army's robot device, is put back in its trailer after a bomb scare on Vicar Lane. Pictured in February 1977.

6. Vicar Lane memories

Goliath, the army's robot device, is put back in its trailer after a bomb scare on Vicar Lane. Pictured in February 1977. | YPN Photo: YPN

