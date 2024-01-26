North Brewing Co: Leeds residents react to 'great' news as Kirkstall Brewery saves 8 city bars from closure
Customers of an award-winning Leeds brewery are celebrating as it is saved from administration.
North, formerly North Brewing Co, announced last week that it has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators due to rising costs, Covid-19 and Brexit.
But yesterday (January 25), North announced that Leeds favourite Kirkstall Brewery has come to its rescue, saving its eight bars in the city.
This acquisition will allow North to continue operating as an independent brewery with the existing management team from its multi-million pound Springwell site.
Yorkshire Evening Post readers had their say on the news.
Sharon Elizabeth said: "Don’t we just love Kirkstall Brewery? Nice one."
Robert Clarke said: "Great news. Upwards and onwards guys."
North reached many significant milestones as a business last year, including being crowned Brewery of the Year by Brewers Journal and expanding into Europe by opening a bar in Italy.
It also saved a much-loved Leeds bar, Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton, from closure.
Steve Holt, founder of Kirkstall Brewery, said the two businesses have been "friends and industry colleagues for almost 30 years".
He added: "North is an iconic beer brand that had to continue. Together we’ll make sure that North will continue to make some of the best beer in the country."
The new company will be known as Vertical Drinks Ltd T/A North. Find out more information about North via its social media channels.