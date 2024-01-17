North Brewing Co: Award-winning brewery with eight Leeds bars looks set for administration
An award-winning Leeds brewery with eight bars in the city looks set to enter administration.
North, formerly North Brewing Co, confirmed it is looking for “additional investment” after it filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators.
The brewery’s co-founders, John Gyngell and Christian Townsley, said Covid, Brexit and increased costs had hit the business and the wider industry. The business is still trading and all North venues are unaffected, they confirmed.
North, which has recently rebranded, opened its multi-million pound Springwell site in 2020, allowing the brewery to double its capacity to the equivalent of 2.8 million pints a year.
The brewery was crowned Brewery of the Year 2023 by Brewers Journal, as well as expanding into Europe and saving a much-loved Leeds bar at the end of the year.
In a statement released to the Yorkshire Evening Post, John and Christian confirmed they had filed a notice of intent.
They added: "We’re currently working with advisors and have recently commenced a process to seek additional investment into our business, which will enable us to push forward with our plans for 2024 and beyond.
“Like the rest of the hospitality and brewing world, over the last four years we’ve endured the turbulence of Covid, Brexit, material cost increases, cost of living crisis and interest rate rises.
“As a result, we’ve been looking for investment and will have news to share in the coming days.
“Due to the commercial nature of the discussions, we can't say more but will keep you updated as soon as we can share further details. All 'North Bar' venues are unaffected by the above”.