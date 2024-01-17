An award-winning Leeds brewery with eight bars in the city looks set to enter administration.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North, formerly North Brewing Co, confirmed it is looking for “additional investment” after it filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators.

The brewery’s co-founders, John Gyngell and Christian Townsley, said Covid, Brexit and increased costs had hit the business and the wider industry. The business is still trading and all North venues are unaffected, they confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North, which has recently rebranded, opened its multi-million pound Springwell site in 2020, allowing the brewery to double its capacity to the equivalent of 2.8 million pints a year.

North brewery has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators (Photo by National World)

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Evening Post, John and Christian confirmed they had filed a notice of intent.

They added: "We’re currently working with advisors and have recently commenced a process to seek additional investment into our business, which will enable us to push forward with our plans for 2024 and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like the rest of the hospitality and brewing world, over the last four years we’ve endured the turbulence of Covid, Brexit, material cost increases, cost of living crisis and interest rate rises.

“As a result, we’ve been looking for investment and will have news to share in the coming days.